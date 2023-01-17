CEG Events
Thu. Jan 26, 2023 | 2:00 PM CST
In-person Office Hours with Senior Practitioner Fellow Rudy Mehrbani
Thu. Jan 26, 2023 | 12:30 PM CST
CEG Lunch n’ Learn: Advancing Democracy Reform in an Era of Divided Government
Join the Center for Effective Government at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy in welcoming Senior Practitioner Fellow Rudy Mehrbani back to campus for a day of student engagement opportunities on Thursday, January 26, 2023, beginning with a Lunch 'n' Learn for University of Chicago students.
Wed. Nov 16, 2022 | 10:00 AM CST
Virtual Office Hours with Senior Practitioner Fellow Rudy Mehrbani
Thu. Nov 03, 2022 | 12:30 PM CDT
Follow the Money: Lessons Learned from the Federal COVID-19 Response
Fri. Oct 28, 2022 | 6:00 PM CDT
Policy on Tap: Urban and Housing Policy
The Harris School's Evening Master's Program (EMP) and Center for Effective Government (CEG) invites Master's students and Civic Leadership Academy (CLA) alumni to join us for a conversation on urban and housing policy in Chicago. Speakers Bryan Esenberg (CLA'19), Managing Deputy Commissioner for Chicago's Department of Housing, and Darlene Hightower (CLA'15), President and CEO of the Metropolitan Planning Council, will be joined by journalist and public housing author Ben Austen to discuss pressing housing policy concerns and paths forward for Chicago.
Wed. Oct 12, 2022 | 5:00 PM CDT
Public Policy Studies Open House
Learn more about the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy Studies undergraduate degree program and hear from Senior Practitioner Fellow Liz Hempowicz about her first-hand experience developing and advancing policy solutions to combat corruption and to promote openness and accountability in government.
Wed. Oct 12, 2022 | 1:15 PM CDT