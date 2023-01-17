CEG Events

Support us

Fri. Jan 27, 2023 | 9:30 AM CST

Chicago Policy Trek: Municipal Elections

Join us, in partnership with the University of Chicago Institute of Politics (IOP) for a Chicago Policy Trek on Municipal Elections.

Thu. Jan 26, 2023 | 2:00 PM CST

In-person Office Hours with Senior Practitioner Fellow Rudy Mehrbani

This is an in-person office hours opportunity for Senior Practitioner Fellow Rudy Mehrbani. All University of Chicago affiliates are eligible to participate. Please register using your UChicago email address.

Thu. Jan 26, 2023 | 12:30 PM CST

CEG Lunch n’ Learn: Advancing Democracy Reform in an Era of Divided Government

Join the Center for Effective Government at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy in welcoming Senior Practitioner Fellow Rudy Mehrbani back to campus for a day of student engagement opportunities on Thursday, January 26, 2023, beginning with a Lunch 'n' Learn for University of Chicago students.

Fri. Nov 18, 2022 | 10:00 AM CST

Chicago Policy Trek: Equitable Transportation

Join us, in partnership with the University of Chicago Institute of Politics (IOP) for a Chicago Policy Trek on Equitable Transportation.

Wed. Nov 16, 2022 | 10:00 AM CST

Virtual Office Hours with Senior Practitioner Fellow Rudy Mehrbani

This is a virtual office hours opportunity for Senior Practitioner Fellow Rudy Mehrbani. All University of Chicago affiliates are eligible to participate. Please register using your UChicago email address.

Thu. Nov 03, 2022 | 12:30 PM CDT

Follow the Money: Lessons Learned from the Federal COVID-19 Response

Join CEG as we learn from the firsthand experience of practitioners navigating the institutional challenges related to transparency in Federal spending data, and working towards a more effective system.

Fri. Oct 28, 2022 | 6:00 PM CDT

Policy on Tap: Urban and Housing Policy

The Harris School's Evening Master's Program (EMP) and Center for Effective Government (CEG) invites Master's students and Civic Leadership Academy (CLA) alumni to join us for a conversation on urban and housing policy in Chicago. Speakers Bryan Esenberg (CLA'19), Managing Deputy Commissioner for Chicago's Department of Housing, and Darlene Hightower (CLA'15), President and CEO of the Metropolitan Planning Council, will be joined by journalist and public housing author Ben Austen to discuss pressing housing policy concerns and paths forward for Chicago.

Wed. Oct 12, 2022 | 5:00 PM CDT

Public Policy Studies Open House

Learn more about the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy Studies undergraduate degree program and hear from Senior Practitioner Fellow Liz Hempowicz about her first-hand experience developing and advancing policy solutions to combat corruption and to promote openness and accountability in government.

Wed. Oct 12, 2022 | 1:15 PM CDT

In-person Office Hours with Senior Practitioner Fellow Liz Hempowicz

This is an in-person office hours opportunity for Senior Practitioner Fellow Liz Hempowicz. All University of Chicago affiliates are eligible to participate. Please register using your UChicago email address.

Wed. Oct 12, 2022 | 12:00 PM CDT

CEG Lunch ‘n’ Learn: Advancing Democracy Reform on Capitol Hill

Senior Practitioner Fellow Liz Hempowicz will discuss her experience developing and advancing policy solutions to combat corruption and to promote openness and accountability in government.

