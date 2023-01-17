CEG Events

The Harris School's Evening Master's Program (EMP) and Center for Effective Government (CEG) invites Master's students and Civic Leadership Academy (CLA) alumni to join us for a conversation on urban and housing policy in Chicago. Speakers Bryan Esenberg (CLA'19), Managing Deputy Commissioner for Chicago's Department of Housing, and Darlene Hightower (CLA'15), President and CEO of the Metropolitan Planning Council, will be joined by journalist and public housing author Ben Austen to discuss pressing housing policy concerns and paths forward for Chicago.

