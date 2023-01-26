Support us

CEG Events

Our calendar of events hosted and promoted by CEG is always changing. Explore the full list of our upcoming events, and RSVP to take part in one of our public gatherings!

Upcoming Past

Fri. Feb 10, 2023 | 9:00 AM CST

CLA CPLS: Dave McDermott (CLA'15) and Lori Dimun (CLA'19)

A Civic Practitioner Leadership Series session for current fellows and CLA alumni with Dave McDermott (CLA'15) & Lori Dimun (CLA'19).

RSVP More

Mon. Feb 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM CST

Chicago Municipal Governance Symposium (Panel 1): Representation, Corruption, and the Inner Workings of the 50 Mini-Mayor System

The ways in Chicagoan identities and interests are represented in city government has often given way to gridlock, corruption, and ineffectiveness. How are we to make sense of a system of 50 “mini-mayor” alder-people? In a city as segregated and varied as Chicago, how does the structure of small, distinct districts lead to conflict and division within the council? And are there structural solutions that could end the cycles of corruption and segregation?

RSVP More

Wed. Feb 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM CST

Chicago Municipal Governance Symposium (Panel 2): Power and Efficacy of the City Council Within and Beyond Chicago

The City Council does not operate in a vacuum. It also must collaborate—lobby on behalf of the city—with the county, state, and federal officials on a whole host of critical policy issues. How would we grade the interaction between the city council—in its current form—with other parts and levels of government? And, could changes to the council’s size or style of representation affect how it works on behalf of city residents?

RSVP More

Wed. Apr 26, 2023 | 6:00 PM CDT

The Democracy Series: A Conversation with Authors Chris Tausanovich and Lynn Vavreck

Join the University of Chicago Center for Effective Government, the Chicago Center on Democracy, and Seminary Co-op Bookstores on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 PM CT, for another installment of ‘The Democracy Series’-- a joint initiative of public events featuring dialogue between book authors and experts on issues related to the state of democracy in the U.S. and abroad.

RSVP More