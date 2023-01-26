CEG Events
Mon. Feb 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM CST
Chicago Municipal Governance Symposium (Panel 1): Representation, Corruption, and the Inner Workings of the 50 Mini-Mayor System
The ways in Chicagoan identities and interests are represented in city government has often given way to gridlock, corruption, and ineffectiveness. How are we to make sense of a system of 50 “mini-mayor” alder-people? In a city as segregated and varied as Chicago, how does the structure of small, distinct districts lead to conflict and division within the council? And are there structural solutions that could end the cycles of corruption and segregation?
Wed. Feb 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM CST
Chicago Municipal Governance Symposium (Panel 2): Power and Efficacy of the City Council Within and Beyond Chicago
The City Council does not operate in a vacuum. It also must collaborate—lobby on behalf of the city—with the county, state, and federal officials on a whole host of critical policy issues. How would we grade the interaction between the city council—in its current form—with other parts and levels of government? And, could changes to the council’s size or style of representation affect how it works on behalf of city residents?
Wed. Apr 26, 2023 | 6:00 PM CDT
The Democracy Series: A Conversation with Authors Chris Tausanovich and Lynn Vavreck
Join the University of Chicago Center for Effective Government, the Chicago Center on Democracy, and Seminary Co-op Bookstores on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 PM CT, for another installment of ‘The Democracy Series’-- a joint initiative of public events featuring dialogue between book authors and experts on issues related to the state of democracy in the U.S. and abroad.