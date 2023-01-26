CEG Events

The ways in Chicagoan identities and interests are represented in city government has often given way to gridlock, corruption, and ineffectiveness. How are we to make sense of a system of 50 “mini-mayor” alder-people? In a city as segregated and varied as Chicago, how does the structure of small, distinct districts lead to conflict and division within the council? And are there structural solutions that could end the cycles of corruption and segregation?

