Support us

At the Center for Effective Government, we work to strengthen institutions of democracy and improve the capability of our government to solve public problems.

Who we are

News

Our work is underway, bringing key players together and moving the needle to make our government better. Read the latest from the Center for Effective Government and our affiliates and partners, and catch up on the most recent news on government effectiveness and its impact on the issues we face every day.

The Hill Feb 08 2023

Biden’s eminently forgettable speech

The Hill Feb 07 2023

Professor Will Howell discusses the difficulties Biden's State of the Union will face

Engagement Feb 06 2023

50 Aldermen May Be 40 Too Many. Here’s Why.

Engagement Jan 17 2023

Q&A: Professor William Howell Discusses President Biden's Performance Ahead of Halfway Point in Term

Engagement Dec 02 2022

Moderates, Midterms, and MAGA: Anthony Fowler and Harris Panel Examines the Results of the 2022 Elections

The Intercept Nov 04 2022

Professor Anthony Fowler Discusses the Pros and Cons of Mobile Voting

VOA Nov 04 2022

Professor Will Howell offers perspective on former Presidents Trump and Obama on the campaign trail

Areas of focus

Solving the problems of government ineffectiveness is hard work, and requires a multi-faceted theory of action. The Center for Effective Government organizes its work and activities, and builds bridges between its stakeholders—scholars, students, practitioners, leaders, journalists, and advocates—around three key areas: ideas, education, and engagement.

People

Protecting and strengthening democracy will require all hands on deck. Our team is ready to lead the charge for reform. Meet the leaders of the Center for Effective Government.

View all people