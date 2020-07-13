In order to achieve the large-scale change we need, we must break down silos, go beyond echo chambers, and reach a broad audience of change-makers and citizens.

We elevate issues of government ineffectiveness—and their potential solutions—to the public square through thoughtful dialogue and discussion. By hosting, sponsoring, and promoting a wide variety of events and forums, we invite civic leaders, leading reformers, the media, and the general public to join us in the critical work of protecting our democracy and promoting solutions to government ineffectiveness. In our engagement work, we are committing to a diverse set of stakeholders who bring their own rich, varied experiences and knowledge to the discussion.