Our mission

As an academic institution with unique opportunities to work with key players in the worlds of politics, policy, law, advocacy, and the media, we can build bridges with those fighting to protect and strengthen our democracy. As such, CEG's programming and activities are varied and robust: from training seminars to direct engagement with political practitioners, conferences to student events, research grants to fellowships, op-ed series to podcasts, CEG will do what it takes to bring issues of reform to the fore and fix our broken institutions.