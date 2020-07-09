We give practitioners and aspiring leaders tools and training they need to effectively impact their organizations, their government, and their world.

By sharing best practices and learning from each other, we can hone different approaches to reform and better understand what effective solutions work in the real world. We must commit not only to promoting research, but applying it to our civic space—refining it to meet the needs of the real world and creating a pipeline of leaders who can best leverage reforms and effect change. We do this by providing meaningful opportunities for students, civic leaders, political actors, and advocates of all stripes and to come together to learn how effective leadership, government, and reform is possible.